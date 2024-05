MUSEWIRE Ranked #35 Among The Top 70 Music Industry Blogs For 2024

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) TEMECULA, Calif., May 24, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - MuseWire has been selected by the panelists at Feedspot as one of the Top 70 Music Industry Blogs on the web. MuseWireTM (aka/formerly Music Industry NewswireTM) covers music

makers, music

gear, audiophile gear, the music

business and related topics; established 2005. A publication of Neotrope®. Edited by Christopher Simmons, a working tech journalist since 1984, and member ASCAP.







Photo caption: Artist, author, music

ian, Christopher Laird Simmons.

“This was nice to be honored again this year for inclusion on the Feedspot annual list,” said Christopher Laird Simmons.“Seems my 'blog' has gone up in their ratings each year, which is nice, considering I'm not flooding the web anymore with 'me too' press announcements, and shooting for stuff a bit more personal; meaning stuff I like or news from less commonly known music

stuff.”

About MuseWire:

MuseWire is an online magazine published and edited by Christopher Simmons, an award-winning artist, author, music

ian, photographer and creative. The publication covers new music

, new music

tech and gear (both music

instruments and audiophile gear), and selected news from music

education and music

business concerns. MuseWire was originally known as Music Industry Newswire (MIN) prior to a rebrand and scale back circa 2016.

Learn more at: and

View an example Wayback Machine snapshot of the old Music Industry Newswire version of site, from 2010 here (Wayback Machine):

About Feedspot:

Feedspot is a Content Reader. It helps you keep up with multiple websites in one place so that you need not visit each website to see what's new.“Feedspot makes keeping up with your favorite websites as easy as checking your email.”

See the complete list of music

industry

blogs honored for 2024 at:

About Christopher Laird Simmons:

Christopher Simmons has been a working journalist since 1984 when he sold his first music

industry

article to POLYPHONY magazine (purchased by MIX and became Electronic Musician). Later writing for diverse pubs including Computer Player, Digital Imaging, Micro Publishing News, Spazz, the Graphic Artist's Guild newspaper, among many others. He has been widely interviewed on topics related to technology, marketing, health and entertainment.

His full-time gig is acting as CEO and founder of NEOTROPE® and its PR brand Send2Press®.

As a music

ian he played in several bands in the '80s including PROJECT 11 and PETS GONE WILD (featured in the LA Times“Calendar” section and an LA Weekly“Band Name of the Week”).

He released numerous indie cassette albums in the 1980s under the moniker, BLUETOY. His music

has been played on late night space radio stations, and positively reviewed in Electronic Musician and 'zines like SYNE. A CD of his music

from the mid '80s was released on Neotrope® Records in 2000,“BESERKER.” The album is still available on most streaming platforms (albeit in horribly recompressed form).

His music

has been used for two cable TV productions in the late 1980s in California: the award-winning“VIDKIDCO” and“Viewpoints on Video” from the Long Beach Museum of Art.

He is quoted in two music

books:“Music Business For Dummies” (ISBN: 978-1119049654) and“The Artist's Guide to Success in the Music Business” (ISBN: 978-1608325788), both by music

industry

veteran Loren Weisman. Simmons is one of the quoted business experts in“Career and Corporate Cool” (ISBN: 978-0470120347) by branding expert Rachel C. Weingarten.

Simmons has some minor notoriety for having published two highly popular genre fanzines: in the late 1970s,“The Adama Journal” – and late 1980s,“Galaxy Class.”

Chris is no relation to a Canadian pianist of the same name, another electronic music

ian of the same name, nor a graphic artist based in San Francisco, also of same name. Recently he began using his full name to better differentiate himself from the brothers from another mother.

Learn more about Christopher Simmons at (website under reconstruction for 2024; it's a mess!).

