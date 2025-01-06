Es'hailsat's Al Ghuwayriyah (Doha) Teleport Receives World Teleport Association Tier 4 Certification

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Es'hailSat – Qatar Satellite Company together with World Teleport Association (WTA) yesterday announced that Es'hailSat has achieved Tier 4 certification of its Al Ghuwayriyah (Doha, Qatar) Teleport under WTA's Teleport Certification Program.

The Al Ghuwayriyah certification marks the 69th issued since the program was launched at IBC 2015, and another 5 teleports are currently engaged in the quality evaluation process.

The program provides transparent, independently verified standards as a means for teleports to differentiate themselves and for customers to choose the price-performance level suitable for their applications.

Certification was issued after a thorough audit of the Teleport by a WTA Auditor, to independently validate the data submitted in the detailed questionnaire, against standards developed by WTA's Certification Committee. Full WTA Certification is generally issued at a Tier number from 1 through 4, of which 4 represents the highest degree of excellence, and remains in effect for 3 years.

Certifications have previously been issued to teleports operated by IABG Teleport, A1 Telekom Austria Group, Hispasat, Gomedia Satcom, Azercosmos, Speedcast, Servicio Satelital, USEI, AXESS Networks, Yahsat, STN, Eutelsat, du, COMSAT, Nilesat, e&, Optus, Horizon Teleports, Telespazio, Vivacom, Cyta, PlanetCast, Globecast, KT sat, Singtel, Hellas Sat, Orange, Hawaii Pacific Teleport, Intelsat, Globecast, SMS, Telstra, Primacom, Santander Teleport and Arqiva.

“Es'hailSat is proud to achieve Tier 4 certification of our state-of-the-art Teleport facility in Doha” said Ali Al Kuwari, President & CEO at Es'hailSat.“It underscores the high quality of service that we have been providing our customers from across the Middle East and North Africa region, be it on the broadcasting side or from our data connectivity portfolio. It also is a testament to the efforts put in by the entire team in achieving this prestigious certification, for which we are truly delighted.”

“WTA has now certified six teleports across the Middle East, all at our highest Tier 4 level,” said executive director Robert Bell.“The region is becoming a key growth region for the commercial satellite industry, and WTA-Certified teleports are ready to supply the explosively growing demand for greater bandwidth.”

WTA's Teleport Certification Program serves both teleport operators and their customers by creating an objective, transparent, and internationally accepted method for teleport operators to document the quality of their operations for customers and strategic partners.

It also provides a means for customers to select teleport vendors delivering the price-performance level that is appropriate for their applications.