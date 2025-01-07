Melania Trump documentary to be revealed this year

(MENAFN) A documentary about Melania Trump will be issued soon in this year, Amazon has approved, touting the upcoming issue as “an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look” at the previous and coming US first lady.



Filming started in December with previous heavyweight Brett Ratner as the producer, Variety stated on Monday.



“We are excited to share this truly unique story with our millions of customers around the world,” an Amazon deputy stated the release. “Prime will be sharing more details on the project as filming progresses and release plans are finalized.”



The documentary will supposedly be issued in theaters in addition to Prime streaming platform. Trump herself is stated as an executive director, next to Fernando Sulichin of New Element Media. Sulichin has worked with Oliver Stone on films about NSA informer Edward Snowden and Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio ‘Lula’ da Silva.



Work on the documentary started almost a month following her husband Donald decisively won the 2024 US presidential election.



