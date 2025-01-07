Hazlewood Likely To Miss Sri Lanka Test Tour Due To Calf Injury: Report

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) Australia have faced a major setback ahead of their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, starting January 29, as senior pacer Josh Hazlewood is likely to miss the tour due to a recurring calf injury and side strain.

Hazlewood his calf during the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India and subsequently missed the next two Test of the series.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald report, Hazlewood is unlikely to play the red ball matches in Sri Lanka, and selectors will meet on Wednesday to finalise their squad, which could include up to 16 players for the Test component. An announcement is expected on Thursday.

It also said selectors will also pick a white-ball squad for the Champions Trophy, which takes place in Pakistan and the UAE between February 19 and March 9.

Hazlewood's absence adds to the unavailability of captain Pat Cummins, leaving Australia's pace attack notably weakened. With the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa in June and the Ashes series on the horizon, the selectors are prioritising Hazlewood's long-term fitness.

Sri Lankan conditions are expected to heavily favour spin, placing considerable responsibility on Nathan Lyon, who delivered an impressive 64 overs during Australia's last Test in Galle three years ago.

Selectors are also considering off-spinner Todd Murphy and left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann as backup options for Lyon.