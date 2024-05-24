Enhancing Transport Cooperation: Azerbaijan, Tajikistan Explore New Opportunities

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

In a significant step towards strengthening regionalconnectivity, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President ofTajikistan Emomali Rahmon have discussed potential collaboration inthe transport

sector. The discussion, held during an expandedmeeting between the two leaders, focused on leveraging the evolving transport

and logistical infrastructure in both countries toenhance regional connectivity.

Azerbaijani President lham Aliyev underscored the importance ofuniting efforts and closely coordinating actions to capitalize onnew opportunities within the sector.

"I think it will be useful to join our efforts in this directionand coordinate our steps more closely," he stated, highlighting themutual benefits of a cooperative approach.

A key topic of discussion was the Trans-Caspian transport

corridor, which is gaining traction as a pivotal route in theEuropean and Central Asian regions. President Ilham Aliyevemphasized Azerbaijan's strategic role in this corridor, given itsgeographical position at the crossroads of Europe and Asia.

"The Trans-Caspian transport

corridor is becoming increasinglypopular in the European and Central Asian regions. Azerbaijan, as aconnecting link and a country located at the junction of Europe andAsia, of course, plays an important role in this issue with its transport

ation infrastructure," he remarked.

The Trans-Caspian transport

corridor, also known as the MiddleCorridor, is a critical component of the broader efforts toestablish efficient and reliable trade routes connecting East andWest. This corridor traverses Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, theCaucasus, and onwards to Europe, facilitating the movement of goodsand fostering economic ties between the regions.

Azerbaijan's robust transport

ation infrastructure, whichincludes modernized railways, ports, and highways, positions it asa key player in the success of this corridor. The country hasinvested significantly in upgrading its transport

facilities tomeet international standards, ensuring seamless transit andboosting trade volume.

The discussion between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev andPresident of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon signals a promising steptowards deeper bilateral cooperation in the transport

sector. Byaligning their strategies and integrating their transport

infrastructures, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan can enhanceconnectivity, reduce transit times, and create new economicopportunities for their nations and the broader region.

The meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Tajikistanunderscores the vital role of transport

cooperation in regionaldevelopment. As the Trans-Caspian transport

corridor continues togain prominence, the collaborative efforts of Azerbaijan andTajikistan will be instrumental in shaping a more connected andeconomically vibrant future for the region.

Commenting on the discussion of the country's presidents, memberof Committee for Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising ofMilli Majlis, Vugar Bayramov told Azernews that there is a strengthening ofcooperation between Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries in thefield of transport

"As a result of this cooperation, it facilitates an increase inthe volume of cargo transport

ed through Central Asia andAzerbaijan. Of course, one of the countries Azerbaijan isinterested in cooperating with is Tajikistan. Expanding relationswith Tajikistan and utilizing the existing potential in thisdirection are among the priority issues. One of the topicsdiscussed during the recent visit of the President of Tajikistanwas precisely related to transport

and logistics."

According to him, the discussion involves both expanding theMiddle Corridor and making closer use of the potential of other transport

corridors.

"Over the past year, the volume of cargo transport

ed via theMiddle Corridor has increased by more than 30 percent, whichpractically means an increase in the significance of the MiddleCorridor. On the other hand, Central Asian countries intend toexport more products to Europe via the Trans-Caspian route,including through Azerbaijan. This is particularly significantconsidering that currently, not only traditional products but alsogreen energy exports from Central Asia to Europe via Azerbaijan arebeing discussed. Of course, this practically creates newopportunities for expanding relations between Central Asia andAzerbaijan in this field as well."

"In this regard, the opportunities are quite extensive, and thiswill further strengthen overall cooperation between the parties,ultimately enabling more cargo to be delivered to Europe viaCentral Asia. Azerbaijan, as a transit country, is keenlyinterested in expanding this cooperation," MP concluded.