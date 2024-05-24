IPL Qualifier 2: Samson Wants To Feel 'Completely Free', Cummins 'Desperate' To Win Title

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are raring to book

their spot in the Indian PremierLeague

(IPL) final ahead of their Qualifier 2 match scheduled to be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium

in Chennai on Friday.

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan ended their four-match losing streak in the Eliminator against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad to stay alive in the tournament. On the other hand, Cummins' Hyderabad failed to continue their league stage momentum in Qualifier 1 and lost to Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday.

Ahead of the virtual semifinal clash, Samson said he does not want to take any leadership pressure and wants to feel 'completely free' to contribute to the team.

"I describe myself as a very evolving captain. I keep on changing, I keep on adapting to what's new. I keep on adapting to what's my team's requirement is. I have captained RR for more than 50 games and now that gives me great experience and a great understanding of human behaviour and cricketing behaviour.

"How to manage different individuals and understanding the different situations of the game. The game is not won at the last ball of the game, it's won in different phases. Now, I just want to be real, wanting to be completely free as a captain and not worried about the cameras out there. I just want to be myself and feel for my teammates giving their bodies and everything to the team. I also feel I should not hold back and give everything back to the team as well," Samson said in a video posted on Star Sports' X account.

Australian pacer Cummins said he 'desperately' wants to win the IPL title for the passionate franchise fans.

"Whatever team you're playing in, whether you're captain or player, there is always a huge expectation. We know how passionate the fans are, you turn up to the ground and it's packaged out. So, it's nothing new, we're going to be trying our best. T20 is a hard format. You have some amazing wins, you also have some tough losses. Just know that we're trying our best and give it the best shot. Desperately want to win this thing for you guys," said Cummins on Star Sports video.

The winner of the match between Rajasthan and Hyderabad will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL final at the same venue on Sunday.