Hempstead Maritime Training Prepares Seafarers With Expert Training

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Electronic Charts

Advanced Navigational Courses

PORT LUDLOW, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hempstead Maritime Training is pleased to announce that they prepare seafarers with expert training from master mariner Christian Hempstead. His training courses focus on teaching the latest electronic navigational tools to empower students to learn how to safely and efficiently navigate ships on the open water.Hempstead Maritime Training offers courses in the Upper West Coast region and can teach classes nationwide upon request. Interested parties can choose from various training courses depending on their needs, learning the essential elements of ship handling, electronic navigation, radar, ARPA, and ECDIS. These tools are vital in helping seafarers successfully navigate while maintaining a high safety level for every journey. These four and five-day courses offer comprehensive training that meets seafarers' needs.Hempstead Maritime Training understands the importance of training current and future seafarers in the latest maritime technologies to secure the future of the sea shipping industry. In 2025, NOAA will discontinue paper charts, making electronic navigation vital for the future. With basic and advanced navigational courses , seafarers can learn the skills necessary to advance their careers and remain safe after NOAA discontinues paper alternatives.Anyone interested in learning about their expert training for seafarers can visit the Hempstead Maritime Training website or call 1-360-286-1932.About Hempstead Maritime Training: Hempstead Maritime Training is a trusted maritime training school dedicated to training seafarers on the latest navigational tools and ship handling to help them stay safe and productive on the seas. These courses are taught by Christian Hempstead, a master mariner with over 25 years of instructional experience and 20 years of experience in deep-sea shipping. These courses offer practical knowledge and hands-on training to increase ocean safety and help individuals develop essential navigational skills using the latest equipment.

Christian Hempstead

Hempstead Maritime Training

+ 1-360-286-1932

email us here

Visit us on social media:

YouTube