Saugatta Mukherjee Leads Insightful Workshop At AAFT School Of Cinema

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The AAFT School of Cinema recently hosted an enriching workshop

led by Saugatta Mukherjee, the esteemed Head of Content at SonyLIV. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City and President of Marwah Studios, facilitated a captivating discussion with Mukherjee on the evolving landscape of cinema, television, and digital content.



The event proved to be a resounding success, as Mukherjee shared his invaluable experience and insights, addressing the pertinent needs of the industry

and engaging with students' questions. His expertise provided attendees with a deeper understanding of the content landscape and the opportunities within the digital streaming domain.



The workshop

culminated with Tony DeSouza, Film Director and Dean of the Industry at AAFT School of Cinema, expressing gratitude to Mukherjee with a vote of thanks.



In recognition of his contributions to the field and his engagement with the academic community, Saugatta Mukherjee was awarded a life membership of the International Film and Television Club of AAFT, underscoring his influence and commitment to the industry

.



