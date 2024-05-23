President Of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon Concludes His State Visit To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon completedhis state visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on May 23, Azernews report.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Tajikistani President atHeydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the nationalflags of the two countries.

President Emomali Rahmon was seen off by Azerbaijan`s FirstDeputy Prime Minister

Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Minister

of ForeignAffairs Samir Sharifov, and other officials.