EVIS 2024 Wraps Up Showcasing The Future Of Electric Mobility With Record Attendance And Prominent Exhibitors

The Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit (EVIS 2024) has successfully concluded its third edition at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. Held from May 20-22, the event attracted thousands of visitors and garnered exceptional feedback, affirming its position as a pivotal event in the electric vehicle industry.

Lucid Motors, a key player in the electric vehicle market, significantly impacted the event with the display of their Lucid Air model. Renowned for its grand touring capabilities, the Lucid Air is celebrated as the most efficient and luxurious electric vehicle, offering an impressive range of 840 KM per charge. Having been recognized as the world's most luxurious electric vehicle for three consecutive years, Lucid Motors is now eagerly looking to expand into the UAE market with plans to open studios across the Emirates.

Techera highlighted its innovations at the event, featuring their Wecharge mobility service and a range of AC and DC EV chargers, BESS devices alongside the hyper efficient shore power solutions. The marine products attracted significant interest including electric jet ski and electric outboard, and to add more flavor, the display of the Classic Austin arrow stood out and attracted visitors.

Eng. Naser Ali Al Bahri, CEO of Nirvana MICE, reflected on the summit's success, stating,“The tremendous response and positive feedback from this year's summit have exceeded our expectations. It's a testament to the vibrant future of the electric vehicle market. We are delighted by the enthusiasm and commitment to innovation demonstrated by all participants.”

EVIS 2024 provided a dynamic platform for industry leaders to explore the latest trends, exchange ideas, and experience the technologies that are shaping the future of transportation. With its extensive program and international participation, the summit highlighted the strong commitment to electric mobility and sustainable transportation solutions globally.

As EVIS 2024 wraps up, the excitement continues to build for next year's event. Numerous organizations have already confirmed their participation for the next edition, signaling continued growth and interest in the evolving landscape of electric mobility. This sustained enthusiasm underscores the importance of EVIS as a leading forum for showcasing innovative solutions and fostering industry advancements.

