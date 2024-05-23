HMC's Ambulatory Care Center Holds Hydroponics Workshop

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ambulatory Care Center (ACC) of Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) recently hosted a seminar

on hydroponic farming titled“Harvesting Happiness: Intro to Hydroponics Gardening,” attended by both ACC's clinical and non-clinical staff.

Hydroponics, a soil-less indoor and outdoor gardening technique using water-based nutrient solutions, has gained worldwide popularity for its efficiency.

Conducted by Jeacim Adaya and his wife Misty of Team Adaya Hydroponics Gardening, workshop

participants learned about growing crops

without soil, harvesting, and the potential of hydroponics for sustainable urban farming.

In Qatar, where traditional farming faces challenges due to arid climates and water scarcity, hydroponics offers a promising solution, as highlighted by Ambulatory Care Center's Executive Director for Clinical Services, Khadija Khalid Mohammed, who organised and sponsored the event.

Indoor hydroponics: Growing veggies in Qatar summers

Read Also

Aligning with ACC's commitment to person-centered care and wellness promotion, she said:“The introduction of hydroponics modern farming provides our healthcare staff with the benefit of gardening in an urban setting.

This is part of building a culture of person-centered care that takes care of our healthcare providers thus enhancing the delivery of effective, safe, compassionate care to all patients.”

During the seminar

, Adaya presented an array of crops

grown in his hydroponics garden, including lettuce, strawberries, pumpkin, cucumber, bottle gourd, eggplant, tomatoes, oregano, parsley, mint, chili pepper, bitter gourd, silk squash, snake gourd, lady finger, capsicum, demonstrating the system's adaptability.

One of the highlights of the event was when attendees took part in live harvesting and tasting sessions of fresh coral lettuce, providing them with a firsthand farm-to-table experience.

“It was a very engaging seminar

. I feel honoured to facilitate a workshop

for HMC's Ambulatory Care Center. I presented the basics of the Kratky hydroponics method, Nutrient Film Technique (NFT), and Dutch Bucket system, highlighting their suitability for hydroponic cultivation and their respective advantages in different contexts,” Adaya told The Peninsula.

Hydroponics not only yields nutrient-rich produce but also eliminates the need for harmful pesticides and chemicals, promoting cleaner, healthier food options. It's a perfect avenue for families to bond

over cultivating their own food, whether indoors or outdoors.

“We were inspired and excited by the prospect of harnessing this Technology

&sa=Search#1141' style='color:blue'> Technology



to cultivate fresh, locally grown produce year-round. This not only lessens our dependence on commercial imports but also encourages healthier food choices, said Nilo Carlo Martinez, one of the workshop

organisers and participants.

Considering the increasing interest in sustainable and locally sourced food options, Adaya and ACC personnel see the future potential and developments in hydroponic farming, both globally and locally in Qatar.

“Globally, hydroponic farming's potential lies in its scalability, resource efficiency, and adaptability to climate change challenges. In Qatar, it could play a significant role in enhancing food security by utilising limited arable land and conserving water resources through controlled environment Agriculture

techniques,” Adaya said.