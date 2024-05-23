ABB Unveils New Mobile Robot With Visual SLAM And AMR Studio Suite Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) ABB unveils new mobile robot with Visual SLAM and AMR Studio Suite

ABB Robotics has launched its first Flexley Tug T702 autonomous mobile robot equipped with AI-based Visual SLAM navigation Technology

and the new AMR Studio software, enabling first-time robot users to easily program and operate entire fleets of mobile robots.

The new capabilities simplify configuration and can reduce commissioning time by up to 20 percent, paving the way for a workplace where intelligent robots operate autonomously, amid a critical shortage of skilled labor.

Marc Segura, president of ABB Robotics, says:“Following our Acquisition

of Sevensense in January, I'm pleased to offer our first AMR with AI-based Visual SLAM Technology

and AMR Studio software.

“This combination of mobile robotics and leading AI-powered navigation Technology

brings unmatched intralogistics flexibility and scalability for ABB's customers, in an environment that is shifting from linear production to dynamic manufacturing

networks.

“The AMR T702 is a perfect match for a wide range of industries, such as automotive, consumer goods sector or logistics, especially in large, busy warehouses and fulfilment centres where the enviroment is constantly changing.”

The latest announcement follows the Acquisition

of Swiss start-up Sevensense in January as ABB continues to expand its portfolio to meet the growing market

for mobile robots, which is expected to expand at a rate of 20 percent compound annual growth rate through 2026, from $5.5 billion to $9.5 billion.

Combining AI and 3D vision, Visual SLAM Technology

enables AMRs to make intelligent decisions, differentiating between fixed and mobile objects in dynamic environments.

Using Visual Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (Visual SLAM), the robots can create a map that is used to operate independently, reducing commissioning time from weeks to days and enabling fully autonomous operation in highly complex, dynamic environments alongside people.

Maps are constantly updated and shared across the fleet, offering instant scalability without interrupting operations and greater flexibility compared to other navigation technologies.

The new capabilities offered by Visual SLAM are further enhanced by the launch of ABB's AMR Studio® software (AMR Studio), which enables inexperienced users to easily create and configure AMR routes and jobs, with no programming

knowledge needed.

AMR Studio streamlines the process of setting up an entire AMR fleet from start to finish, guiding users through the necessary steps, from environment mapping to mission generation and system configuration.

Once the fleet is up and running, AMR Studio Fleet Manager software puts users in full control of what is happening on the shop floor.

Intelligent order assignment uses powerful algorithms to ensure that orders are distributed efficiently, while real-time visualization and data monitoring provides full traceability.

The software's flexible, user-friendly user interface also makes AMR fleets more easily scalable by putting users directly in control of system modifications and adding new routes.

ABB will continue to expand its AMR portfolio with Visual SLAM navigation Technology

and AMR Studio.