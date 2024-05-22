Cairo Reiterates Rejection Of Israeli Schemes To Displace Gaza Residents To Sinai: Official

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt has reiterated its strong rejection of Israeli plans to displace Gaza residents to Sinai. A senior Egyptian official told Daily News Egypt that recent statements by Israeli officials blaming Egypt for restricting Gaza residents' entry into Sinai reveal Israel's intentions to ethnically cleanse Gaza. He further noted that Egypt will remain steadfast in preventing Israeli ambitions in Palestinian territories from being realized at its expense.

This came in response to Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, who said that Egypt is preventing 2,000 humanitarian aid trucks from entering Gaza because it has a political issue regarding the Rafah crossing.

In a related context, the recent announcements by Ireland, Spain, and Norway recognizing the State of Palestine have sparked significant reactions both within the Arab world and internationally. While the Palestinian presidency welcomed this decision, Tel Aviv responded by recalling its ambassadors in Dublin and Oslo.

Egypt and Qatar view recognition of the State of Palestine as an important step toward supporting a two-state solution and achieving peace and stability in the region. Meanwhile, French Foreign Minister Stephane Ségornet acknowledges that conditions are not yet ripe for France to officially recognize a Palestinian state, but he emphasizes that such recognition is not prohibited.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health in Gaza said that the Israeli occupation committed six massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, including 62 deaths and 138 injuries to hospitals during the past 24 hours, confirming that the toll of the Israeli aggression on Gaza has risen to 35,709 deaths and 79,990 injuries since 7 October 2023.

On the ground, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) announced that it had ambushed an Israeli force of 10 soldiers in a night ambush near the Agriculture School, north of Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip.

The Al-Qassam Brigades reported that they also destroyed an Israeli Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell near the Bahloul Building in the Brazil neighbourhood, southeast of Rafah.

Furthermore, the Israeli army announced that 25 soldiers were injured in the battles in the Gaza Strip during the last 24 hours. It added that 3,568 officers and soldiers have been injured since the start of the war, including 1,776 during the ground operation in Gaza.

The Israeli army confirmed that 259 officers and soldiers are still undergoing treatment after being injured in the Gaza battles, 29 of whom have serious injuries.











