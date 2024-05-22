Azerbaijan's Science And Education Ministry Attends World Education Forum

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Emin Amrullayev, the Minister of Science and Education, was on abusiness visit to the United Kingdom on May 19-21, to participatein the World Education Forum, which was held in London, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

Within the framework of the visit, the Minister of Science andEducation met with Azerbaijani students studying at Britishuniversities with state scholarships.

The forum, where attended by 120 ministers from 114 countries,was dedicated to the topic“Promoting Artificial Intelligence,Building Human Relations, and Resilience, Accelerating ClimateAction. How should we prioritize policy and implementation forstronger, bolder, better education?”.

Bilateral meetings were held with the delegations of a number ofcountries within the framework of the forum.

Emin Amrullayev met with Zambri Abdul Kadir, the Minister ofHigher Education of Malaysia, and Khilola Umarova, the Minister ofPreschool and General Education of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Within the framework of the Forum, the Minister of Science andEducation also met with Baroness Emma Nicholson, the British PrimeMinister's Trade Envoy for Azerbaijan, and Baroness Diana Baran,the British Education Department's adviser on schools.

The current situation and prospects of bilateral cooperationwere discussed within the framework of the mentioned meetings.

On the second day of the forum, Emin Amrullayev met withKristina Ozden - Global Director of Climate Education of CambridgeUniversity, Phil Baty - Head of Global Affairs of InternationalRating Agency, Lenka Axlerova – the director of education forCentral Europe of Microsoft, Alisia Herbert - the Director ofEducation, Gender and Equality of the Foreign Commonwealth andDevelopment Office, and the Special Representative of Great Britainfor Gender Equality and Chris Harte, Google for EducationGovernment Strategy Lead.

Emin Amrullayev also met and exchanged views with the Ministerof Education, Science and Youth of Georgia, Giorgi Amilakhvari.