Dubai Foundation for Women and Children Hosts 'The Pencil That Found Himself' Reading Session

(MENAFN- DFWAC) UAE, Dubai, May 20, 2024

The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC), in collaboration with Dubai Culture, is set to host a reading session featuring the story "The Pencil That Found Himself". The session will be presented by the author, Sabah Debbie, at the Al Rashidiya Library, targeting school students aged 5–9 years.

Designed for students aged 5 to 9 years, the session will commence in Arabic, aiming to reinforce the values of tolerance, acceptance, and self-confidence while combating bullying. By delving into the world of books and engaging with meaningful stories, children will be encouraged to explore their imaginations and develop essential life skills.

HE Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of the foundation for Women and Children, emphasized that the foundation is committed to nurturing awareness among children and safeguarding them from bullying. Through such reading sessions, the foundation seeks to inspire children to embrace learning, cultivate their talents, and foster a curiosity-driven mindset, ultimately bolstering their self-assurance.

Al Mansouri added that the Foundation is committed to diversifying its educational tools to enhance community awareness, particularly through age-appropriate stories for children.

She emphasized that the Foundation views children as a crucial demographic, recognizing them as the future generation essential for ongoing development and sustainable growth. “We will spare no effort to deliver exceptional content tailored to different age groups, thereby achieving our objectives.

Al Mansouri noted that instilling noble values and promoting acceptance are fundamental aspects of the Foundation's mission and vision.

Last year, the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children commemorated World Children's Day and National Bullying Prevention Week with the launch of "The Pencil That Found Himself” at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library.







MENAFN22052024005047011544ID1108244660