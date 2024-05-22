Azerbaijan, OPEC Set For High-Level Dialogue Preceding COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan and the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries(OPEC) are set to engage in a high-level dialogue today in Viennaas part of preparations for COP29 in Baku, Azernews reports, citing the OPEC secretariat.

"OPEC Secretary General Haitham al-Ghais extends a warm welcometo the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan andPresident-designate of COP29, who is scheduled to visit theOrganisation's Secretariat in Vienna today. The parties will engagein a high-level dialogue in anticipation of COP29, scheduled to beheld in Baku in November," the statement reads.

OPEC highlights that the dialogue will be led by Mukhtar Babayevand Haitham al-Ghais and will convene senior officials from bothOPEC and non-OPEC countries participating in the OPEC+ CooperationCharter.

"This meeting presents a unique opportunity for all delegates toactively engage with the COP29 President in a constructive andinclusive dialogue," the statement adds.

The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UNFramework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) is slated to takeplace in Baku, Azerbaijan, in November 2024. The decision was madeduring the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11,2023. Baku is expected to host up to 80,000 foreign guests duringthe event.