Pluugin E-Commerce To Expand Operations In India

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 22 (KNN) Dubai-based Pluugin E-commerce has announced ambitious plans to expand its operations in the Indian market.

The company aims to create more than 2,100 new jobs in the country over the next three years.

Currently present in 12 states, Pluugin E-commerce intends to achieve pan-India coverage within the next 12 months.

Additionally, India will serve as the backend office for the company's global operations in Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

"We truly believe that every brand has the potential to be borderless in today's e-commerce landscape, and we intend to help them leverage this potential, with a strong focus on MSMEs," said Aparna Gupta, Founder & Managing Director of Pluugin E-commerce.

"Our strategic entry into the Indian market brings new growth opportunities within the e-commerce space, enabling a global presence for all 'Make in India' brands", reported ET.

The e-commerce industry in India is experiencing rapid growth, expanding beyond metro cities into tier 2 and 3 areas.

According to estimates, the Indian e-commerce market is expected to be valued at USD 112.93 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 299 billion by 2029.

Pluugin E-commerce's expansion into India is seen as a significant move to tap into the country's burgeoning e-commerce sector and support the growth of local businesses on a global scale.

(KNN Bureau)