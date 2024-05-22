African Union Commission Chairperson Calls On World To Act On Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Chairperson of African Union Commission (AUC) H E Moussa Faki Mahamat has asked international community especially the world powers to shoulder their responsibilities to stop the killing of innocent people in Gaza. He was speaking in the Ministerial Fireside Chat at Global Security Forum 2024 with moderator Folly Bah Thibault, an Al Jazeera-English presenter.“I think the international community particularly the big powers, precisely United States, has to act. They have to act. It is a shame for our humanity watching every day people, children, women killed,” said Mahamat.

He said that it causes a real problem of credibility of the international community, of multilateralism, of international law and it is morally unacceptable.

“Our support and solidarity with Palestinian people is not new. Africa has been colonised. We know more than everybody else about colonial regime and an apartheid system,” said Mahamat. He added:“From the first instance we condemned in a very stronger stance against this devastating war on Palestinian people. More than 35,000 people lost their lives and the majority are children and women, which is not acceptable.”

He said the internal juries should take their responsibility and the United Nation and particularly the Security Council has to take its responsibility.

“As African, as global South, I think people realise that there is double standard which is a real threat to our current system. So we have to revise it. At least we have to implement what we commonly decided,” said Mahamat. To a question about the security problem in Africa, he said:“That's why I'm talking about credibility of the whole system. If you still continue to use double standard. I think a life of a Palestinian or Israeli or an African is the same.

“I think it is our duty to tell our international community and our current institutions to just apply what we decided to what we call the international legalities to ensure peace, stability, justice, equality among human beings.” Speaking about the suspension of countries from African Union, he said that this phenomenon is a real challenge for African Union and the African continent.

“For the first time there is six African countries suspended from African Union because of unconstitutional changes. We will be celebrating next weekend the 20th anniversary of our Peace and Security Council where the issue of unconstitutional change will be on the top of our agenda in few days,” said Mahamat.

“We have to evaluate whether there is a risk for the credibility of our peace and security architecture because 20 years ago we set this instrument, Peace and Security Council .