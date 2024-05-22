Media Plan To Protect Morals, Instil Gulf Values Discussed

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar chaired yesterday the meeting of Their Excellencies the Undersecretaries of Information Ministries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which is the preparatory meeting for the 27th meeting of Their Excellencies the GCC Ministers of Information, scheduled to be held on Thursday in Doha.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) H E Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Thani Al Thani, president of the current session, in the presence of Their Excellencies the Undersecretaries of GCC Information Ministries and Assistant Secretary-General for Economic and Development Affairs at the GCC H E Khalid bin Ali Al Sunaidi.

In his speech, H E Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Thani Al Thani welcomed the participants, expressing his hope that the meeting will result in recommendations and measures that enhance the presence of the Gulf media internationally and that it will adopt issues that serve its region.

In remarks following the meeting, CEO of QMC said that the meeting of the Undersecretaries of Information Ministries discussed a number of media issues on its agenda. Most notably the preparation of an awareness-raising media plan that includes protecting morals, socialization, instilling Gulf values and identity, setting regulatory controls for electronic commercial advertising mechanisms on social media sites and platforms in the GCC countries, and a digital initiative on digital safety for children in the GCC countries.

He added that the meeting also discussed the topics of producing a joint radio drama; producing radio programs targeting young people and their interests in the fields of technology, artificial intelligence, and the digital economy; producing television programmes; and producing a cartoon television series called 'the station,' in addition to working on producing a joint Gulf television evening that coincides with the holding of the upcoming 45th session of Their Majesties and Highnesses, leaders of the GCC countries.

His Excellency concluded his remarks by saying that efforts are proceeding apace. Everyone is in one direction, with the media broadcasting the true image of the Gulf states, including their values, morals, and goals as the Gulf countries have currently developed in various aspects of life.

Therefore, there is a role for the media in reflecting this bright image of the GCC countries.

In turn, H E Khalid bin Ali Al Sunaidi thanked Qatar for its support of the process of joint Gulf action, especially in the media field.

He also congratulated the participants on the 43rd anniversary of the founding of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, which falls on May 25.

Al Sunaidi said that the meeting would discuss a host of topics that would work to develop and enhance cooperation between the GCC countries in the media field, which is a continuation of joint efforts. It would also discuss a number of proposals in support of the process of joint work in the media field.

He also thanked the QMC for the great organization and preparation of this meeting and the Ministry of Information of the Sultanate of Oman for chairing the previous session.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information of the Sultanate of Oman H E Mohammed bin Said Al Balushi said that the meeting discussed the decisions that were taken in 2023, and reviewed what was accomplished through the GCC General Secretariat or through Gulf Radio and Television.

It also raised many topics, most notably those related to artificial intelligence technology in the media. The Gulf audience will see many decisions that serve media work in the GCC countries and its introduction into the development of Gulf media.