Azerbaijani Oil Prices Go Down

The price of 1 barrel of "Azeri Light" brand oil on the worldmarket decreased by 0.72 US dollars or 0.85 % and amounted to 84.23US dollars, Azernews reports.
In this year's state budget of Azerbaijan, the average price ofone barrel of oil was calculated from 60 US dollars.
It should be noted that the lowest price of "Azeri Light" oilwas recorded on April 21, 2020 ( US$ 15.81 ), and the maximum pricewas recorded in July 2008 ( US$ 149.66 ). In Azerbaijan, oil ismainly produced within the framework of the agreement on thedevelopment of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field block. Theshare of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in theagreement is 25 %.
