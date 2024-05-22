Google announces Android 15 update to extend battery life by 3 hours

(MENAFN) A report published by a British newspaper stated that Google recently announced several new technologies. The most significant of these innovations is the upcoming update to the Android 15 operating system, which is expected to extend a phone's battery life by approximately three hours—a feature eagerly anticipated by many smartphone users.



Google mentioned that the new operating system will be 50 percent faster than Android 14. One of the key features is an update that allows users to activate Doze mode. This mode reduces battery consumption by managing how applications behave when the device is inactive for extended periods, ensuring that apps do not run continuously, thereby conserving battery power.



Dave Burke, the vice president of engineering for Android at Google, revealed that during testing, the Google team observed an additional three hours of battery life with the latest enhancements. Burke noted that many Android phones already offer significantly longer battery life compared to other devices. While the new update does not guarantee an exact three-hour increase for every user, it demonstrates that the overall system will be more efficient.



Google released the Android 14 system last October, so it is unlikely that the new Android 15 update will arrive before the next October. However, if Google follows the same schedule, Android 15 may be launched in the fall of 2024, coinciding with the release of the Google Pixel 9 phone.

