Met Predicts 'Dry And Hot' Weather As Mercury Soars In J&K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Weatherman on Wednesday predicted mainly dry and hot weather over Jammu and Kashmir during next few days.
Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that while there is no significant weather activity expected till May 28,“heat wave” is expected over plains of Jammu Division.ADVERTISEMENT
Meanwhile, night temperature continued to witness the increasing trend with Srinagar recording a low of 14.2°C against 13.2°C on the previous night and it was 2.5°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.
Qazigund recorded a minimum of 11.6°C against 10.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.
Pahalgam recorded a low of 7.5°C against 6.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir. Read Also No Escape From Heat! J&K Braces For Week-Long Scorcher No Respite From Scorching Heat In Jammu, Mercury Crosses 41 Deg C
Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 11.4°C against 10.8°C and it was 1.3°C above normal, the official said.
Kupwara town recorded a minimum of 10.7°C against 10.5°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.3°C for the place, the official said.
Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 11.0°C against 8.2°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 4.2°C for the famous skiing resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 27.1°C against 24.7°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.7°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 13.2°C, Batote 17.5°C and Bhaderwah 143.8°C, he said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN22052024000215011059ID1108242811
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.