Mowasalat Wins 'Ticketing Enabler Of The Year' Award

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Mowasalat has won the 'Ticketing Enabler of the Year' award at the prestigious Transit Ticketing Global awards 2023.

This award, according to an official statement, was received in recognition of the successful integration of the Hayya Card for public bus usage during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, achieved in collaboration with the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC) and technology partner Kentkart.

The Hayya Card integration project was a cornerstone of the transport services for the World Cup providing a free of charge and seamless access to various modes of transportation for the attendees. This innovative solution enabled a staggering 921,385 fans to effortlessly navigate through Qatar enhancing their experience of the tournament while bolstering public transport usage.

"This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team in collaboration with SC and Kentkart. Together, we have set a new standard for smart transportation in major global events. We are deeply honoured by this recognition and motivated to continue our innovation drive towards easy and convenient public transport for all," said Mowasalat CAO Ahmed al-Muftah.

The integration allowed World Cup attendees to use their Hayya Card as a universal mass transit pass simplifying logistics and improving the overall fan experience. This initiative not only supported the massive influx of international visitors but also demonstrated Mowasalat's capability to implement advanced technology solutions in a high-stakes environment.

