Top Events On May 22: PM Modi In Delhi, Heatwave Alert, Spicejet's Deadline To Pay Dues, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Top Events on May 22: India is set to witness various political, legal, technological, and sports events today, May 22, Wednesday. PM Modi will hold a Lok Sabha election rally in Delhi, while the weather office has issued heatwave alert till May 22. Take a look at top events of the day below,
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally in West Delhi's Dwarka constituency to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha elections on Wednesday.
- The Delhi high court has ordered SpiceJet to pay $1.58 million to its engine lessors Team France and Sunbird France by 22 May, saying the aircraft with the leased engines would be grounded if the dues were not paid.- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave alert for parts of North India and forecasted heavy rainfall in South India till May 22, Wednesday.
- The Mumbai Police custody of accused held in firing incident outside Bollywood star Salman Khan residence will end today, May 22.
- Around lakhs of farmers will gather at Datesinghwala-Khanauri, Dabwali in Haryana as the farmers' movement has completed 100 days today.
- After a seven-year hiatus, Odisha will conduct an elephant census across 43 forest divisions from May 22 to 24.
- The Joint Admission Committee (JAC), Delhi has postponed the 2024 counseling registration, now starting after May 22 in the national capital.
- The National Green Tribunal will be hearing the Wanowrie eco-park case on May 22 in Maharashtra.
- A 40-year-old Sandhiya Pul railway bridge in Rajkot will remain closed for vehicular traffic from May 22 in Gujarat as the demolition process will begin today to build a new ROB in its place.
- The Kollam additional sessions court will hear the acquittal plea filed by Sandeep, the accused in the Dr Vandana Das murder, on May 22.- The Jammu and Kashmir High Court will hear a petition of Enforcement Directorate seeking cancellation of bail to Congress Lok Sabha poll candidate Lal Singh and his wife today.
- The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is set to launch its latest mission known as the Polar Radiant Energy in the Far-Infrared Experiment (PREFIRE) today. It will investigate the amount of heat radiated from Earth's polar regions into space and how this affects our climate.- Mercedes-Benz India will launch two new top-end cars on May 22.
- Realme GT 6T, Realme Buds Air 6 India will be launched today in India.
- The IPL Eliminator match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore is scheduled to take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22, starting at 7:30 pm IST.
MENAFN21052024007365015876ID1108242305
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.