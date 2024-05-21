Eastern Metal Supply Invests In Eagle Metal Distributors

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) ROSEMONT, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eastern Metal Supply (“EMS”), one of the largest value-added distributors of aluminum products in the U.S. and a Wynnchurch Capital, L.P. (“Wynnchurch”) portfolio company, today announced the acquisition of Eagle Metal Distributors, Inc. (“Eagle” or the“Company”). Founded in 2004, Eagle is an Orlando-based distributor of aluminum products, patio screens, and other related offerings utilized in the installation and repair of pool enclosures and screen rooms.





Mike Swedick, CEO of EMS, said,“We are delighted to partner with Steve Wrazen and the broader Eagle team to support the Company's next phase of growth. Steve has built an incredible business focused on providing customers with high quality products and services, and we are excited to continue building upon that strong reputation.”

“While we are extremely proud of the business that we have built over the last 20 years, we are excited to partner with EMS and leverage their resources going forward,” said Steve Wrazen, President of Eagle.“This partnership will allow us to expand our offering of products and services to new and existing customers throughout Central Florida.”

Foley & Lardner LLP acted as legal advisor to EMS and Wynnchurch.

Wynnchurch manages a number of private equity funds with $9.2 billion of regulatory assets under management and is actively seeking investments. In April 2024, Wynnchurch acquired Reagent, the #1 specialty distributor of hydrochloric acid in North America. Other recent investments include: Handgards, a leading distributor of foodservice products; FloWorks, a distributor of critical flow control products; and Industrial Service Solutions, a national provider of MRO-focused field, shop, and supply services.

ABOUT EAGLE:

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Eagle is a distributor of aluminum patio extrusions, aluminum beams, patio screens, and other related products utilized in the installation and repair of pool enclosures and screen rooms throughout Central Florida. For more information, please visit:

ABOUT EMS:

EMS, headquartered in Lake Worth, Florida, is a value-added distributor of aluminum products that are sold into a variety of industrial, commercial, residential, and marine end markets. Founded in 1982 with a single Florida location, EMS has expanded into new regions and now operates fifteen distribution and manufacturing facilities, totaling nearly 1.6 million square feet. For more information, please visit:

ABOUT WYNNCHURCH CAPITAL:

Wynnchurch Capital, L.P., headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, with an affiliate in Canada, was founded in 1999 and is a leading middle-market private equity investment firm. Wynnchurch's strategy is to partner with middle market companies in the United States and Canada that possess the potential for substantial growth and profit improvement. Wynnchurch manages a number of private equity funds with $9.2 billion of regulatory assets under management and specializes in recapitalizations, growth capital, management buyouts, corporate carve-outs, and restructurings. For more information, please visit: nchurch or follow us on LinkedIn .

Contacts

Chris O'Brien



Managing Partner



...

847.604.6100

Greg Gleason



Managing Partner



...

847.604.6100

Paul Ciolino



Partner



...

847-604-6100

Carl Howe



Managing Director



...

847.604.6100

The post Eastern Metal Supply Invests in Eagle Metal Distributors appeared first on Caribbean News Global .