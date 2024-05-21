Five Ships Of Russian Black Sea Fleet Are In Waters Of Sevastopol Bay

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Five ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet are in the waters of Sevastopol Bay in the temporarily occupied Crimea.
This was reported in Telegram by the Crimean Wind monitoring group, citing radar satellite imagery data, Ukrinform reports.
"Some ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet have been withdrawn from their berths to the waters of Sevastopol Bay," the statement said. Read also:
It is noted that opposite the Dockyard Bay, the Project 1135 Burevestnik patrol ship is moored to barrels. It protects the bay from marine drones and UAV s. There are 4 other ships in the water area.
Earlier Ukrinform reported that the Russian Black Sea Fleet concentrated all its assets mainly in Novorossiysk . Only those ships that are being repaired or have no place to be stationed in Novorossiysk remain in Crimea.
