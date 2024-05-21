Kuwait Amir Receives UAE Balloon Team

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Tuesday at Bayan Palace the UAE Balloon team on the occasion of their visit to the country.

UAE Balloon team leader Captain Pilot Abdulaziz Naser Al-Mansouri said that he was honored to meet His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, revealing that during the meeting, they have touched on the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's Balloon, which garnered several achievements in international participations.

"His Highness Sheikh Meshal instructed us to take good care of our human resources in the GCC and to keep a strong connection between its peoples," he said.

"During the meeting, we have inaugurated the Balloon of the GCC that will soar in the 45th GCC Summit to be held in Kuwait in December, in addition to the GCC Cup," he noted.

"His Highness the Amir commended that the GCC Balloon should fly over all six countries of the GCC to represent our unity and firm relationship as one nation," he added. (end)

bb













MENAFN21052024000071011013ID1108238646