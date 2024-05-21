OPEC Secretary General offers condolences on Leader Ebrahim Raisi's passing

(MENAFN) Haitham Al Ghais, the Secretary General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), has issued a statement expressing his condolences following the tragic death of Leader Ebrahim Raisi. In the statement released on X on Monday, Al Ghais extended his sympathies to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the entire Iranian population in the wake of this unfortunate incident.



Leader Raisi met his demise while returning from a ceremony held to inaugurate a dam on Iran's border with Azerbaijan. The helicopter carrying him, along with Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and several other senior provincial officials, crashed in Varzaqan, located in northwestern Iran, on Sunday. Regrettably, all individuals aboard the helicopter were confirmed to have perished in the tragic accident.



Al Ghais' statement underscores the gravity of the loss felt by Iran and its people, emphasizing the profound impact of Leader Raisi's passing on the nation. The Secretary General's words reflect a sense of mourning and solidarity with Iran during this difficult time of grief and loss. As the nation mourns the loss of its leader and other esteemed officials, the condolences from OPEC serve as a reminder of the global community's support and sympathy for the Iranian people in their time of sorrow.

