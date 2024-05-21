Ministry Of Public Health Issues Guidance On Vaccination Requirements For Hajj

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Stressing the importance of vaccination beforing travelling to Saudi Arabia for Hajj, the Ministry of Public Health has provided a guidelines on the types of vaccines that are mandatory and recommended.

Conjugate quadrivalent (ACWY) vaccine against meningococcal meningitis has to be taken compulsorily by all individuals who are 1 year old and above, stated the Ministry, adding that for those in the age group of 6-12 months the vaccine can be administered in two doses given two months apart.

Apart from this, the other recommended vaccines are for seasonal influenza, pneumococcal vaccine and Covid-19.

While the influenza vaccine is advised for those aged 6 months and above, the pneumococcal vaccine is for senior citizens above 65 years and other high-risk individuals such as those with chronic conditions like diabetes, sickle cell anemia, renal failure, chronic respiratory or splenctomy, cardiovascular disease or heavy smokers or immunocompromised persons.

It further added that Covid-19 vaccine is advised for all individuals aged 12 years and above.

It is important that healthy and fully prepared individuals embark on this pilgrimage so that their body is prepared for the physical stress and other kinds of health risks one might be exposed to at such large gatherings.