Body Of Punjab Resident Recovered From Jhelum In Srinagar, Probe Launched

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Body of a Punjab Resident has been found in river Jhelum near cement bridge in Srinagar's Noorbagh area today morning, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the body was spotted by locals, who immediately informed the police.“The body was later shifted to a hospital for identification and medico-legal formalities.”ADVERTISEMENT
He has been identified as Chetan Preet Singh son of Gopal Singh Punjab's of Batala area, but was presently putting up in Srinagar's Indira Nagar, he said.
Police have take cognisance of the matter and further investigation has been started-
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now Read Also Body Of Missing Srinagar Man Recovered From Jhelum 34-Yr-Old Man Found Dead In Srinagar's Soura
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN21052024000215011059ID1108237917
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.