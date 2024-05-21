Dr. Bandana Sodhi Receives Prestigious Nelson Mandela Leadership Award At University Of Oxford, England

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) On May 18th, 2024, The NRI Welfare Society organized the "Global Achievers Summit" at the prestigious University of Oxford, England and was attended by distinguished dignitaries, including the Lord Mayor of Oxford, Councillor Lubna Arshad, and the Sheriff of Oxford. The summit paid tribute to the remarkable legacy of Nelson Mandela, honoring his words: "A winner is a dreamer who never gives up." One of the highlights of the event was the presentation of the Nelson Mandela Leadership Awards, recognizing individuals who have excelled in their respective fields.



Dr. Bandana Sodhi was honored with the Nelson Mandela Leadership Award for her outstanding contributions to the field of Gynecology a gynaecologist she specializes in pregnancy, infertility and minimally invasive surgery ( laparoscopic surgery). She has been dedicated to improving maternal and reproductive health outcomes for women. The award served as a testament to her unwavering commitment and passion for her profession.



Her journey is marked by a commitment to excellence, evident in her numerous appointments at esteemed medical institutions such as Fortis La Femme, Moolchand Medcity Hospital, and the Army Hospital (Research & Referral) in New Delhi.



Beyond her professional endeavors, Dr. Sodhi is a tireless advocate for women's health, actively participating in initiatives aimed at raising awareness and promoting access to quality healthcare. Her association with NGOs and foundations underscores her commitment to empowering women and addressing pressing healthcare challenges.





Company :-Crux Public Relations

User :- Vini Aggarwal

Email :...

Mobile:- +91-9818240346