MSMEDA Supports Egyptian Entrepreneurs At Tripoli International Fair In Libya

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Bassil Rahmi, CEO of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (MSMEDA), emphasised the agency's commitment to supporting owners of MSMEs and assisting them in developing and upgrading their products for export. This strategic focus aligns with the directives of the political leadership and Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, aiming to enhance the quality of local products, reduce imports, and boost export rates.

Recently, a group of young entrepreneurs who received funding from MSMEDA participated in the Tripoli International Fair, held from 15 to 21 May 2024, in Libya. The Egyptian pavilion at the exhibition was supervised and managed by the Egyptian General Authority for Exhibitions and Conferences.

MSMEDA actively engages its clients in various exhibitions-both local and international. This approach allows entrepreneurs to directly market their products to consumers in these markets and explore contractual export opportunities. By participating, they gain insights into market needs and can innovate products that better meet customer demands.

The agency's involvement in the Tripoli International Fair represents an ongoing collaboration with Arab countries, particularly Libya. The fair serves as a promising market for Egyptian exports, fostering new channels to enhance trade exchange between the two nations.

During the fair's 50th edition, the Libyan Minister of Economy and Trade, Mohamed Al-Hawaij, inaugurated the exhibition. Egypt's ambassador to Libya, Tamer Al-Hafni, inspected various pavilions, including MSMEDA's, and praised the high quality of the displayed products.

MSMEDA's clients showcased a diverse range of products at the Tripoli International Exhibition, spanning engineering, chemical, and heritage projects. The positive reception from the public highlighted the excellence and variety of these offerings.

The exhibition featured participation from over 300 Libyan companies, as well as international representation from Egypt, Tunisia, Italy, Turkey, Algeria, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and Iran across various fields.



