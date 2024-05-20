Top Events On May 21: PM Modi's Rally In Kashi, India Declares State Mourning After Iran President's Death And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India has announced a one-day mourning as a mark of respect for the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash on Monday. Besides, PM Modi will hold a roadshow in Kashi, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday amid Lok Sabha polls 2024. Several listed companies such as BHEL, and JKTyres will announce their earnings on May 21. Punjab schools will be shut till May 31 due to heatwave. Here are the top news of May 21:

Iran President Ebrahim Raisi's death: India declares one-day mourning todayIndia has announced a one-day state mourning on Tuesday, May 21, as a mark of respect for the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash Modi to interact with 25,000 women in Kashi todayPrime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will interact with more than 25,000 women at a conference to be organized at the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University in Kashi aiming to appreciate the efforts of all women who played a vital role in PM Modi's roadshow the evening, a 'Nari Shakti Samvaad' focusing on women empowerment will be hosted at Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya to honour all women who played a vital role in PM Modi's roadshow Class 12 Results 2024: Registration window for marks verification application closes todayThe Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the window to register for verification of marks for those Class 12 students who are unsatisfied with the Board exam 2024 on Tuesday (May 21).Q4 results todayBHEL, NMDC, PI Industries, IRCON, JK Tyre, GSFC, Metropolis, Laxmi Organic, VA Tech Wabag, Gulf Oil, etc will be announcing their earnings today prohibited on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at Ramban todayVehicular movement on Jammu-Srinagar NH-44 will remain suspended for the whole day on May 21. Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Baskotra did not give any reason for the restrictions. He advised people to cooperate with the Traffic Police and plan their journey accordingly announces summer holidays in schoolsThe Punjab government on Monday announced summer holidays in all government, aided and private schools from May 21 to June 30 amid severe heatwave conditions areas in Punjab and Haryana are witnessing maximum temperatures in the 43-45 degrees Celsius range Saturday, the department changed the school timing to keep classes open from 7 am till noon. This order was to be enforced till May 31 gears up to host world aviation leaders at WAGA2024The Riyadh Airports Company is set to host the World Annual General Assembly, Conference, and Exhibition (WAGA2024) from May 21 to 232024, under the theme \"The Global Race: How to Stand Out in a Competitive Airport Ecosystem,\" will be a hub for knowledge sharing and collaboration, featuring the signing of agreements, joint meetings, and specialised sessions designed to foster dialogue and exchange of best practices 800 specialists from around the world, including CEOs and airport leaders, will attend the conference festival to be celebrated in 11 countries from May 21Maasika Mahotsav, a week-long festival that aims to destigmatise periods through sports, arts and cultural Programmes, will be celebrated from May 21 in 11 countries many as 33 organisations will be involved in celebrating the 8th edition of the festival through programmes in 15 states in the country: Class-12 board exam results to be declared on May 21The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) on Friday said it will announce the Class-12 examination results on May 21 results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate exam will be declared at 12 pm

MENAFN20052024007365015876ID1108237271