Kashmir Polls: Voters Seek Release Of Jailed Youth

“This is my first vote of my life and I have dedicated it to those who are languishing in Jails for a many years. I believe that vote has a power to elect our preferred representative who will help the locals to get released their beloved ones from the jails,”

Irfan Ahmad, a first-time voter

said.

Another first time voter, Irshad said,“Dozens of youth in the area are languishing in different jails of India. Even the leaders of our area are lodged in jails. I am casting my vote for their release.”

Among the hundreds of voters who turned up to cast their ballots at a designated polling booth in Langate, was Khadija, an ailing elderly woman, wishing incarcerated Er Rashid to become next member Parliament, in order to effect changes in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency.

Hailing from Batpora hamlet of the Langate Assembly constituency, eighty-years old Khadija called Er Rashid as a 'prisoner of conscience', saying her likely last vote would go to him being a 'fearless' leader.

“Er Rashid was labeled as an agent, an insane and what not, but time demonstrated that he was fighting for the people's rights rather than his own cause. Since I am nearing the end of my life, only Rashid will receive my vote and no one else's,” she told Kashmir Observer.

However, a good number of voters also cited development a main reason to cast votes.

“Despite being in a modern era, people of Kashmir valley are nowhere in the race of development and job securities,”

Ajaz Hassan, a first time voter said.

Hassan said,“Through this election, youngsters are optimistic about and expect good governance and a perfect representative of people.”

Another first time voter, Ahmed Irfan said the people of Handwara have always been voting in electing the government.“I believe in democracy and I am carrying forward the voting legacy.”

