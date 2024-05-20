Tokyo And Seoul Intend To Resume Military Exchanges

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The governments of Japan and South Korea intend to resumeexchanges between the militaries of the two countries, which weresuspended after the incident in December 2018, when a South KoreanNavy ship captured a Japanese patrol aircraft by radar, Azernews reports.

As noted, the parties are coordinating to organize a meeting ofthe defense ministers of the two countries during the conference onsecurity in Asia, which will be held in Singapore from May 31 toJune 2.

The parties can prepare a document for it on measures aimed atpreventing future incidents similar to what happened in 2018.

In addition, it is also possible to organize mutual visits atthe level of ministers and high-ranking government officials.