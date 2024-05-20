Iqlaa Expands Business Hub Network To Jerash, Strengthening Support For Micro, Small Businesses

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - In line with its objectives to empower home-based businesses (HBBs) and micro and small enterprises (MSEs), the Informal Livelihoods Advancement Activity (Iqlaa), led by Mercy Corps, launched its second business hub in Jerash, Jordan through its implementation partner Migrate, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.



The Business Hub in Jerash joins the existing network of hubs the Iqlaa programme has started establishing since the beginning of this year, which began with the launch of the first hub in Salt, Balqa'a governorate. The launch event in Jerash was attended by Jerash Mayor Ahmad Otoum and Jerash Deputy Governor Mohammed Awamreh, members from the local community and MSE owners, as well as representatives from Mercy Corps and Migrate.

Designed to create a supportive ecosystem for HBBs and MSEs, the Business Hubs initiative provides entrepreneurs with shared workspaces, meeting rooms, promotion opportunities, administrative support, and specialised assistance such as legal document reviews and market research, the statement said.



The expansion to Jerash is part of a franchising model led by Migrate within the scope of Iqlaa, which empowers existing business owners to own and manage business hubs across different regions of Jordan. With six franchisees identified to oversee hubs in strategic locations including Amman, Jerash, Zarqa, Karak, Salt, and Aqaba, this initiative is poised to extend its reach and impact on MSEs nationwide.

“Focusing on empowering HBBs and MSEs, Iqlaa aims to cultivate a vibrant business support ecosystem for small businesses in Jordan. We are happy to see the progress of this initiative led by Migrate and we look forward to the other four business hubs that are expected to be launched in the coming period,” says Iqlaa's Chief of Party, Laith Qasem.

Elaborating on the services offered through this initiative, Migrate's Chief Executive Officer, Nader Nemeh, said that“These business hubs will strive to empower small business owners by offering much needed business support, administrative services, networking and access to market opportunities, enabling them to have a better chance to stabilise and grow their businesses.” He added,“The six new business hubs within the scope of Iqlaa are part of our wider network of existing 9 hubs, through which we aim to promote sustainable growth for this important economic segment in the country.”



Iqlaa is a five-year programme that started in 2022 and aims to support Jordan's home based, micro and small businesses to grow, transform, and become resilient to future challenges. Iqlaa's approach explores new business ways and improves access to finance, markets, and services. The programme focuses on four sectors: agriculture, hospitality and tourism, manufacturing, and services, with a special focus on technology development and implementation.