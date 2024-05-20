Get To Know UAE's New 10-Year 'Blue Residency' Visa

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty |The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has launched a 10-year visa program, the 'Blue Residency,' catered to sustainability experts who have demonstrated exceptional contributions to environmental action inside and outside the UAE.

This was announced by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, during a UAE Cabinet meeting on May 15, 2024, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Who Is Eligible?

The Blue Residency is specifically designed for individuals actively involved in environmental protection, including supporters of marine, terrestrial, and air quality sustainability, as well as those working with modern sustainability technologies and the circular economy.

“The Blue Residency will specifically be granted to supporters of environmental action, including members of international organizations, international companies, members of associations and non-governmental organizations, global award winners, and distinguished activists and researchers in environmental work from both Emirati nationals and responsible residents advocate of environment protection,” WAM reported.

Application Process

The report clarified that the eligible candidates can apply for the 'Blue Residency' through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security. Applications can be submitted directly or through nominations by competent authorities within the UAE.

The introduction of the Blue Residency follows the UAE's Golden Visa and Green Visa programs, which cater to foreign investors, entrepreneurs, skilled employees, and other key contributors to the nation's economy and societal development.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum highlighted the importance of the 'Blue Residency' in a statement on his X account:“We have today adopted the "Blue Residency." This is a long-term residency, valid for 10 years, which will be granted to individuals who have made exceptional contributions and efforts in the field of environmental protection, whether in marine, terrestrial, air quality, modern sustainability technologies, the circular economy, or other areas.”

“The approval of the Blue Residency comes in line with the Year of Sustainability, as it recognizes the efforts of individuals who contribute to enriching climate and environmental work in the country,” WAM quoted UAE's Minister of Climate Change and Environment, as saying.

The Blue Residency not only underscores the UAE's efforts to support environmental sustainability but also attracts global talent, fostering a collaborative approach to global environmental challenges.