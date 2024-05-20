AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava Alleges Corruption In Narmada District Development Funds

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, May 20 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Chaitar Vasava has alleged corruption in the allocation and utilisation of development funds in Gujarat's Narmada district.

Vasava, the AAP's candidate from Bharuch, alleged that "in 2022, fake work orders amounting to Rs 8 crore were issued for well, check dam, and lift irrigation schemes, with payments made to non-existent offices".

"In the Adarsh Gram Yojana, out of Rs 68 crore allocated, only Rs 18 crore reached the village panchayats, while officials and agencies allegedly misappropriated the remaining Rs 50 crore," he claimed.

Vasava demanded a "thorough vigilance investigation into all bills cleared by officials and strict action against those responsible."

Vasava warned of "large-scale public protests if their demands are not met, including potential gheraos of the collector's office and the Narmada Dam."

Vasava is a member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly from the Dediapada Assembly constituency.

He assumed office on December 8, 2022, and was appointed the AAP legislative party leader in January 2023.