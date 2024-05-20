Russian Army Shells Sumy Region 11 Times At Night And In Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night and in the morning of May 20, Russian troops fired 11 times at the border and settlements of the Sumy region, with a total of 49 explosions recorded.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Mykolaivka, Khotyn, Bilopillia, Nova Sloboda, Esman, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda, and Svesa communities were shelled," the statement said.

The enemy hit the Shalyhyne and Bilopillia communities with mortars. Seredyna-Buda and Mykolaivka communities were shelled with barrel artillery.



The invaders dropped VOG-type ammunition on the Khotyn community from a drone, and two explosions were heard. As Ukrinform reported, on Sunday, May 19, Russian troops shelled the border area of the Sumy region 43 times.