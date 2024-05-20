UP: Re-Election Recommended In Booth Where Youth Cast Multiple Votes

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, May 20 (IANS) Re-election has been recommended to the Election Commission at a polling booth in Aliganj village under Etah district ( part of Farrukhabad Lok Sabha constituency) after a video of a youth casting multiple votes went viral on social media platforms.

Departmental action will also take place on the polling party after video of youth casting multiple votes went viral.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said that apart from that, suspension and departmental action on the polling party of that booth have been decided.

Following the incident on May 13, the youth was arrested and has been identified as Rajan Singh, a resident of the village of Khiriya Pamaran in Etah district.

"Last evening, a video went viral that showed a youth casting his vote on an EVM multiple times. It was probed and it was found to be a video from Farrukhabad Lok Sabha constituency. It is specifically from a village in Aliganj Assembly constituency that comes under Etah district," said the CEO.

"The youth was identified and an FIR was registered under sections of the Representation of People Act, IPC, and Information Technology Act. He has been arrested. Suspension and departmental action on the polling party of that booth have been decided. Re-election has been recommended to the Election Commission," he said.

A purported video shared on social media platform X by Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, shows the accused recording himself while allegedly casting votes for the BJP several times in a series of instances.

Farrukhabad seat went to polls on May 13 in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls.