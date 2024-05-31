M1 Launches 'Iphone On Us' Campaign: Swap Your Iphone At No Cost

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) M1, Singapore's premier telecommunications provider, is excited to launch a remarkable campaign that makes the latest mobile more affordable for customers in Singapore. Starting 20 May 2024, customers can swap their 12 Series, iPhone 13 Series or iPhone 14 Series to receive the brand-new iPhone 15 Pro Max at totally no cost with M1's new 'iPhone On Us' campaign. SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 June 2024 - M1 Limited (M1) is proud to announce an exclusive phone swap offer for shoppers in Singapore as part of their innovative 'iPhone On Us' campaign. Customers can simply visit any M1 Shop with their iPhone 12 Series, iPhone 13 Series or iPhone 14 Series in working condition to get the latest iPhone 15 Pro Max at totally no upfront or monthly cost. Tailored to deliver tangible value to customers looking to purchase the new iPhone 15 Pro Max , this limited-time offer is available exclusively at M1 Shops from 20 May to 15 July 2024.







For just S$79.95 a month, customers on the Unlimited Data Plan can enjoy Unlimited Data, allowing them to make the most of iPhone 15 Pro Max's features including enhanced battery life, cinema-standard colour accuracy display, and the longest optical zoom on iPhone yet.



