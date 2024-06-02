Turkish Foreign Ministry Condemns Attack On CNN Turk Correspondent In US

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Turkish Foreign has condemned the attack in the USby supporters of the FETO group on CNN Türk correspondentYunus Paksoy during his reporting from Pennsylvania, Azernews reports.

"We condemn the assault on Mr. Yunus Paksoy, the USRepresentative of CNN Türk TV channel, while reporting live aboutthe Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

We are taking the necessary steps before the US authorities toensure that the perpetrators and instigators of this attack arebrought to justice," reads the statement.

Paksoy was attacked on June 1 during a live broadcast. He wasreporting near a mansion where he said members of the FETOorganization, which Ankara considers terrorist and responsible forthe 2016 coup attempt, were living.