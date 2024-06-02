Qatar Airways Inaugurates First Direct Flight To Tashkent, Uzbekistan
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Tashkent: Mohamed bin Faleh Al Hajri, In Charge of Managing Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA), inaugurated on Sunday, June 2, the first direct flights of Qatar Airways to the city of Tashkent, the Republic of Uzbekistan.
On this occasion, Al Hajri congratulated Qatar Airways on this new achievement and appreciate its outstanding efforts and commitment to providing the best travel services to more than 170 destinations around the world.
He pointed out that adding Tashkent, known for its scenic beauty and historical landmarks, to Qatar Airways' destinations aims to enhance air connectivity with Central Asia.
He added that the launch of this new destination will contribute to strengthening bilateral relations between Qatar and Uzbekistan, enhancing commercial opportunities, and promoting cooperation in economic, cultural, and tourism sectors, thus confirming the significant role played by the aviation sector in boosting the country's economy.
Read Also
Uzbekistan: An ideal destination for investment opportunities
Also, Mohamed bin Faleh Al Hajri, In Charge of Managing QCAA, met Sunday with HE Minister of Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan Ilhom Makhkamov.
During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest in the civil aviation field.
MENAFN02062024000063011010ID1108287251
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.