Google Doodle Marks Fifth Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 With Iconic Voting Symbol

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Google Doodle Today: Google has improvised its logo to encourage larger voter participation in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and celebrate India's festival of democracy on May 20.

Google Doodle on May 20 marks a small addition of a logo on an index finger marked with an ink symbol. In the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024, people from 49 seats across 8 states will cast their votes today. Voting has been concluded in 379 constituencies in the previous four phases of general elections.(More to come)

