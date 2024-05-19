               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russia And China BFFFF For The Foreseeable Future


5/19/2024 10:14:22 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Vladimir Putin's recent visit to Beijing was a rousing success, according to Russian and Chinese media.

That's what they always say.

But what's the reality?
Are the Chinese and Russians really in a“no limits partnership” or is it a shotgun marriage that will last only until one is free to stab the other in the back?

A friend asked for my take, so here it is:

This is not good. Putin's and Xi Jinping's strategic interests align – and they both smell weakness and confusion. They'll keep pushing – including using proxies Iran, North Korea, Venezuela, Cuba and others.
And they'll light more fires as they go along, including
encouraging secessionists from New Caledonia to Yap to Guam.

And Russian and Chinese militaries have been conducting joint training and exercises since the early 2000s and in earnest from the 2010s.
They held combined naval and air operations near and around Japan, and farther afield in the South Atlantic, Baltic Sea, Mediterranean Sea, South China Sea, Indian Ocean and even near Alaska.
And there are ground exercises in Siberia.

One suspects both leaders see a window of opportunity that they couldn't have imagined four years ago and are aiming to seize the advantage over their enemies – America and its friends, in particular.

Yes, bu t ...

Don't the Russians have a visceral dislike of Chinese? Yes they do. But it doesn't matter.
Not right now, anyway.

Don't the Chinese want to retake the territory they lost via conquest and unfair treaties to the Russians in past centuries? Yes, they do – and they think that, when the time comes, they'll take it back.

For now it doesn't matter. They'll get it“when the time is right” – as they said in 1974, when Portugal offered to give back Macau but Beijing wanted to resolve the Hong Kong question first .

Isn't Putin afraid of getting rolled by the Chinese, who see him at a disadvantage?
Or waking up and finding five Shenzhens on his side of the eastern border – where there are few Russians but tens of millions of Chinese on the other side? Probably. Is that going to affect his decisions?
No.

For now he and Xi Jinping see an opportunity to re-set the world and they're going to keep the pressure on, and in as many places as possible.

As he bade adieu to Putin at the Kremlin in March, 2023, Xi said :“Right now there are changes – the likes of which we haven't seen for 100 years – and we are the ones driving these changes together.”

Putin reportedly replied:“I agree.”

This shouldn't have surprised anyone, considering the nature of the two regimes.

Yes, there may be limits to their military cooperation but these are ultimately mutually reinforcing – as they serve to put the United States and its friends (and people who might become friends) on the back foot.
Meanwhile, a good chunk of the so-called Global South (developing countries) sees the Russians and Chinese as having the momentum.

Look what happened recently in Niger, where the Americans were told to get lost – and the Russians,“Welcome aboard.”

And it's the geopolitical back-stopping that really matters.
Consider how the United Nations has been totally neutered – as if that were even possible.

North Korean sanctions?
Dead.

MENAFN19052024000159011032ID1108231614


Asia Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search