Myanmar to commemorate world environment day with focus on land restoration

(MENAFN) In a bid to raise awareness and promote environmental conservation efforts, Myanmar is set to host a commemoration ceremony for World Environment Day on June 5, as reported by state-run media Myanmar Radio and Television (MRTV), citing the Environmental Conservation Department. The ceremony is slated to take place at the Myanmar International Convention Center 2 in Nay Pyi Taw, the country's capital.



The theme for the 2024 World Environment Day underscores the pressing need for land restoration, addressing desertification, and enhancing resilience to drought, according to the report. Against the backdrop of escalating environmental challenges globally, this year's commemoration aims to galvanize action towards safeguarding the planet's natural resources and ecosystems.



Marlar Aung, Director of the Environmental Conservation Department, emphasized the significance of the ceremony in fostering public engagement and awareness regarding environmental issues. In an interview with MRTV, Marlar Aung underscored the importance of encouraging individuals to prioritize environmental conservation, recognize the impacts of environmental degradation, and disseminate knowledge about sustainable practices.



The commemoration activities planned for World Environment Day encompass a diverse array of initiatives aimed at educating and mobilizing the public. These include the screening of educational video clips focused on environmental conservation, the facilitation of a talk show to facilitate discussions on pertinent environmental topics, and the display of posters and distribution of pamphlets to disseminate information.



Furthermore, to celebrate the occasion and recognize exemplary contributions to environmental stewardship, winners of the World Environment Day articles and essays competition will be honored during the ceremony. By showcasing and rewarding innovative ideas and initiatives, Myanmar seeks to inspire broader participation and commitment to environmental sustainability among its populace.



As Myanmar joins the global community in marking World Environment Day, the nation reaffirms its commitment to preserving its natural heritage and combating environmental degradation. Through collective action and concerted efforts, Myanmar endeavors to foster a culture of environmental responsibility and contribute towards building a more sustainable and resilient future for generations to come.

