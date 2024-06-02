Iran condemns Sweden's allegations, summons diplomat over accusations

(MENAFN) Tensions flared between Iran and Sweden as the Iranian Foreign summoned Sweden's acting charge d'affaires on Saturday in response to what it deemed "baseless and biased" accusations leveled against Tehran. According to Iranian news agency reports, during the meeting with the Swedish envoy, Tehran expressed its strong protest against remarks made by a Swedish official in Stockholm, labeling them as "controversial" and asserting they were propagated "based on disinformation and under Israel's influence."



The crux of the matter stemmed from statements made by Daniel Stenling, head of counterintelligence at the Swedish Security Service, who on Thursday accused the Iranian government of utilizing criminal networks within Sweden to target Israeli or Jewish interests in the Scandinavian country. These accusations struck a nerve in Tehran, prompting swift condemnation and diplomatic action from Iranian authorities.



The Iranian Foreign Ministry's move to summon Sweden's diplomatic representative underscored the gravity of Tehran's displeasure with the allegations made against it. By conveying its protest directly to the Swedish envoy, Iran sought to emphasize its rejection of what it perceived as unfounded accusations that could potentially strain diplomatic relations between the two nations.



Furthermore, Iran's assertion that the remarks were made "under Israel's influence" reflects the broader geopolitical context surrounding the situation, with tensions between Iran and Israel often influencing diplomatic exchanges and perceptions of security threats in the region.



As the diplomatic standoff unfolds, both Iran and Sweden find themselves navigating a delicate balance between upholding diplomatic norms and addressing security concerns. The incident serves as a reminder of the complex interplay of geopolitical factors shaping international relations and underscores the importance of careful diplomacy in managing tensions and resolving disputes.

MENAFN02062024000045015839ID1108286073