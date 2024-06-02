Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes Chile-Bolivia border region

(MENAFN) A seismic event rattled the Chile-Bolivia Border Region on Saturday, as an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 struck at 10:53:05 GMT, according to the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences. The tremor, originating at a depth of 144.3 km, sent shockwaves across the region, prompting heightened vigilance among local residents and authorities.



The epicenter of the earthquake was initially pinpointed at 21.40 degrees south latitude and 68.91 degrees west longitude, indicating a location situated along the border between Chile and Bolivia. While seismic activity is not uncommon in this seismically active region, the magnitude and depth of the earthquake underscore the potential impact on nearby communities and infrastructure.



As seismic monitoring agencies continue to assess the situation and gather data, residents in the affected areas are urged to remain vigilant and prepared for potential aftershocks. While the earthquake's depth may mitigate immediate surface-level impacts, ongoing monitoring and preparedness efforts are essential to ensuring the safety and well-being of those residing in seismic-prone regions.



The occurrence of earthquakes serves as a stark reminder of the dynamic and unpredictable nature of our planet's geology, highlighting the importance of robust seismic monitoring systems and effective disaster preparedness measures. As communities in the Chile-Bolivia Border Region navigate the aftermath of this seismic event, resilience and solidarity remain paramount in the collective response to natural disasters.

