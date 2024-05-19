Hungary vetoes Ukraine solution

(MENAFN) Hungary has vetoed a Council of Europe resolution on Ukraine due to its exclusive recognition of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's peace plan, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced on Friday. Zelensky's proposal, advocated since 2022, demands a complete withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukrainian territories, reparations from Moscow, and a war crimes tribunal. Russia has dismissed these demands as "unrealistic," indicating Kiev's reluctance to pursue a diplomatic solution.



Szijjarto expressed on Facebook that the Council's intention to adopt a resolution solely endorsing Zelensky's plan was unacceptable to Hungary. He emphasized the need for genuine peace talks involving both conflicting parties, rather than focusing on an "imaginary nuclear war."



In the coming month, Switzerland will host a summit to discuss Zelensky's roadmap for ending the conflict with Russia. Invitations have been extended to over 160 countries, including members of the G7, G20, BRICS, and the European Union. Notably, Russia has not been invited.



Szijjarto highlighted that other nations have also presented viable diplomatic resolutions, which should not be overlooked. Alternative peace proposals from China, Brazil, and South Africa have been previously suggested, offering different approaches to achieving peace.

MENAFN19052024000045015687ID1108231442