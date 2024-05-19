Azerbaijan's Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Shared Post About Ataturk Commemoration

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan shared on theoccasion of Turkey's May 19 - The Commemoration of Ataturk, Youthand Sports Day, Azernews reports, citing the postshared by ministry on its official "X" account.
"On May 19-The Commemoration of Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day,we commemorate the dear memory of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, thefounder of the Republic of Turkey, with deep respect, and we prayfor God's mercy on our martyrs who died for the independence of ourbrother country," post reads.
